LeRoy Hendrickson runs for Dickinson Mayor

LeRoy Hendrickson is running for Dickinson Mayor.

He says his biggest goal is to try to access the state Legacy Fund to pay off Dickinson's debt. He wants to reduce property taxes in the city and fix the roads. If elected, Hendrickson says he will donate his salary to senior citizens and veterans in Dickinson.

“I want to motivate the people and get them together and figure out how we're going to reduce these taxes, and in some cases some of these old 1904 homes that are literally crumbling. They shouldn't pay any taxes at all,” said Hendrickson.

