Layoffs and COVID-19 affect local food-pantries

Many people in the Bakken have reported being laid off within the last two weeks due to slow-downs from COVID-19 and low oil-prices.

Organizations like Salvation Army have been affected in the amount of food they're receiving from local grocery stores and in the number of new people coming to food-drives.

Edward Sanchez was at Wednesday's food drive. He translated and helped Aida Lauren-Cio sign up with Salvation Army for the first time.

"I'm helping my neighbor who's in need of a little help because she also lost her job, and she doesn't know when her first check is going to come through," Sanchez said.

Like many who were recently laid-off, Lauren-Cio wasn't used to needing a little extra assistance. The Bakken is caught right in the middle of low oil-prices and COVID-19 slow-downs.

Lieutenant Rachel Irvin of Williston's Salvation Army said, "We're seeing people we may have never seen before; a lot of oil employees and some people in the service industry, people who work at hotels."

They are still able to supply them with food, but families are requesting things that have run out at stores.

Irvin added, "The buying has just been so great that there hasn't been extra to give to places like Salvation Army and other community partners that are helping."

On Wednesday, CashWise gave Salvation Army $750.00 in gift cards due to the increased need.

After hearing of the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williams County, Salvation Army also changed their operations.

They are no longer letting people walk through the building and re-arranged their hours. Those new hours are posted on The Salvation Army - Williston Facebook Page.