Lawmakers raise questions over state budget

The State General Fund is 6 percent above forecasts, which is good news in the short term.

But, with North Dakota's two largest industries struggling, lawmakers today raised questions on the stability of state funds.

A normally full Senate chamber was looking sparse. A 43-member committee only had 11 present in-person; 31 of them connected over the phone.

"I think it goes without saying we all recognize we're sailing into uncharted waters in the next few months, but I'm sure we'll persevere in my opinion,” Sen. Terry Wanzek R-Jamestown.

But members aren't the only notable absence in this budget meeting; so was long-term budget confidence. The state is $106 Million over projections thus far.

"That gives us a little bit of a cushion as we look forward in the rest of the biennium. Look forward to an adjusted forecast as we factor in these changing situations,” Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said.

Those situations include the continuously dropping price of oil, which went as low as $21 a barrel. And that cushion can only last for so long, and Morrissette said it could be two months until we see the effects of recent events.

"We expect March to not be impacted in terms of oil taxes, but probably some impact in April,” Morrissette said.

The state anticipates a hit to sales tax as well, which makes up nearly 50 percent of revenues for the general fund.

Morrissette added that there haven't been talks with other agencies about cutting spending or personnel at this point, but will assess budgets in the coming months when new projections are available.