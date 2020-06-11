Law enforcement presence in Rolette County amid search for individual

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Rolette County are searching for an individual in Rolette County, between Belcourt and Rolla.

Minot Police confirmed SWAT officers were headed to the county to aid in the search for an individual.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the situation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The issues prompted restricted access measures at the Presentation Medical Center in Rolla, according to the center’s CEO.

It’s unclear at this time if the individual is in custody.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

