Law Library forced to downsize collection to make room for IT Department

Last legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers decided to relocate the state's Information Technology department to the Capitol. To make room, the state Law Library must downsize its collection.

The primary purpose of the North Dakota Law Library is to help attorneys, judges and independent representatives study and learn from state case law.

In May of 2019, law librarians began sorting through each book to determine if it should find a new place in the much smaller library.

This room use to be lined with shelves, filled with law books. Now, it's being prepped for computers and online titles.

"We have tons and tons of shelf space with a lot of print titles, and as of around May we've discarded 67,000 individual titles," said Catie Palsgraaf, citizens access coordinator for the ND Legal self-help center.

Each book was reviewed to determine on a case-by-case basis which ones would go.

"We would look at if the University of North Dakota law library had held on to their version of it and then we would look to see if there happened to be any value," said Palsgraaf.

Of the 67,000, many titles were from other states.

"The vast majority of the titles we discarded weren't North Dakota specific and we have them available in the subscriptions, the legal subscriptions that we have," said Palsgraaf.

As the room begins to transform, the information that was once stored here is still applicable.

"Any of the North Dakota specific materials, and we do have quite a few of them, we saved. Those are treasures and we actually do you quite a few of them," said Palsgraaf.

And although the shelves may not return, the library will still be an important resource.

"Our functions really won't change that much from what we were doing before," said Palsgraaf.

Moving the law library's past into the future via technology.

Law Librarians say they were unable to sell, donate or give away the discarded books because legislative law forbids it.

Construction on the library is scheduled to be finished in September.

