Larry Derr named new superintendent of Glenburn Public Schools

Larry Derr will take over as superintendent of the Glenburn School District.

The Glenburn Public School board approved the decision at a special meeting Thursday night.

Derr has worked in the district for 13 years, serving as principal, athletic director, and head boys basketball coach for 10 years.

He was named the Region 1 principal of the year in 2018.

Derr resigned as principal of Glenburn High School to take the superintendent position. The district will begin advertising the high school principal position for the 2020-21 school year Friday.

