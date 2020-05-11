Laptop donations help distance learning in Standing Rock

Standing Rock Community Schools serves eight districts on the reservation and teach more than 650 students. They too have been distance learning since March, but in different ways.

When education was forced to go remote, Standing Rock School Superintendent Linda Lawrence said the biggest challenge was their lack of technology available for students.

However with a large donation and students ambition to learn, education was still accessible for those 600 students.

These hallways have sat dark for eight weeks.

"The first week we were wandering the hallways and there was nobody here, it was tough," said Tom Six, the High School Principal.

Classrooms are filled with unfinished work.

Distancing learning began with take home packets.

"They were handing out packets, but then we were able to get laptops out to our seniors and then we went to our juniors and now our freshman and sophomores all have laptops now," said Six.

Boxes filled with more than 300 donated laptops will be disbursed to middle school students.

"I believe we have enough to go down into fourth and fifth grade and eventually what we would like, we would like to have our entire student population, K-12, a device for every student," said Lawrence.

But with technology came issues.

"We found out that there was maybe 30% to 35% that had the internet access already," said Lawrence.

The school has been working with West River Telephone to keep students work online.

"We believe that by what we’re doing its going to keep our students at least at the level they were at when they left here and hopefully some of them will be a little bit above it," said Six.

In order to further their education until they can return next fall.

Principal Six said the Standing Rock High School graduation was postponed until June 21, when the senior class with be recognized on the football field.

The Standing Rock School system is also providing students with breakfast and lunches.

The meals are packaged and delivered every morning.

“Because we can serve kids ages one to 18, there will be students other than ours that will be severed right now too,” said Lawrence.

The superintendent says the district has been supplying 550 to 600 students each day.

