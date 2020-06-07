Lake Metigoshe prepped for summer visitors with COVID-19 safety measures

Parkgoers are returning to Lake Metigoshe as staff make deep cleaning changes to ensure a safe environment.

Park Manager Bill Demming said the park was full on Memorial Day weekend and was at 95 percent capacity the weekend after.

"Not just the people that are coming camping, but the people that are coming picnicking and using our beaches and our trails. With this pandemic, people are re-evaluating what's important and they're finding that the parks are a good value and they're utilizing us," said Demming.

Comfort stations are closed from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. for deep cleaning. Cabin rentals are also shut down for a full day between bookings. You can find out more information by visiting parkrec.nd.gov.