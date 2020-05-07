Labor group pushes for health, safety measures amid return to work

The Missouri Slope Central Labor Council Northern Chapter is pushing Minot-area leaders to make sure that workers are safe when they return to their jobs.

The group sent letters to the Minot City Council, Minot Public Schools, and Ward County Commission asking them to maintain eight safety principles as business reopen, including a request for rapid testing, and enforcing health and safety standards at the workplace.

“I guess we've got some concerns about reopening our economy, and don't get me wrong we're all eager to go back to work. But we want to do it in a safe manner that protects our workers and their health and the health and safety of their families," said chapter president Bob Wolf.

Teachers, North Dakota United, metal workers, are all a part of the labor group.

