Kristine Johnson runs for Bismarck School Board

Former HR manager and stay-at-home mom Kristine Johnson is running for the Bismarck School Board.

There are seven people campaigning for two open spots.

Johnson said she's running for the community.

She feels now more than ever the community could use additional support and help with everything that has been going on.

She said the biggest issues facing the district is student safety not only physical but mental safety as well.

Johnson also want to address phasing kids back into school in the fall and work on policies and procedures to make sure the district does it in the best way possible.

She said another issue facing the district is the funding of the staff and maintenance needed for the two new school the district is building.

Johnson said, "My former experience in the human resource field, you know, not only, you know, looking at hiring people but also looking at different policies and procedures and making sure that they stay up to date and current and are being followed as well."

Bismarck School Board election is June 9.

