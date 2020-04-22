Kist Livestock Auction open, but business is slow

The agriculture industry can't close down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buying and selling livestock is a major part of that business and involves lots of buyers and sellers at weekly auction sales.

Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan is still open but business is a lot slower than usual.

Cattle markets were already down before the start of COVID-19, so when the outbreak spread, things got even worse.

Kist Livestock Auction normally sells more than 2000 cattle head at an auction, now that number is just shy of 1000.

Kist Livestock Auction Field representative Matt Lachenmeier said: "When the coronavirus hit it just dampened everything we had, you know that markets kind of fell out which made the cattle worth a lot less than they were before it started which was already a struggling market so, once that hit, I mean we just, you know everybody just slowed down."

Lachenmeier said Kist Livestock Auction is restricting who can attend auctions, allowing only buyers, sellers and employees in the sale barn to comply with the C-D-C social distancing guidelines.

Lachenmeier said remaining hopeful is key during this challenging time for livestock producers.

"There's always optimism, that's what keeps these guys going. This is their livelyhood this is what they've done ever since they were little. So this thing puts a lot of pressure on people and then in these kind of times, it worries me who it's going to weed out," said Lachenmeier.

That pressure is being felt by people like cattle buyer and feeder Randy Weigel as well.

Weigel said, "My clients have definitely changed their attitude they have not been near as comfortable buying cattle because the future market has dropped so fast, that they're not able to lock in any price protection for them."

Weigel said COVID-19 is even affecting his feeder cattle.

Weigel said, "I've had cattle ready for three to four weeks at different feed yard and you can't even get a bid on the cattle and there's even been some cattle that have been have been traded that have got re negotiated, a week later or just completely, not even being able to sell them anymore."

Lachenmeier says it's important now more than ever for buyers and sellers to stand together and focus on how the industry can work together to make it better.

