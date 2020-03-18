Kirkwood, Dakota Square malls to keep normal hours for now

Some of the shopping malls in Minot and Bismarck will remain open, for now.

According to a statement released on social media Tuesday, both the Dakota Square mall and Kirkwood Mall will remain open, although individual stores inside will follow cooperate guidelines and may be temporarily closed.

The malls also say they are taking preventative measures in the wake of COVID-19, including postponing major events, and increasing the frequency of sanitizing high traffic common areas.

Both malls cancelled their Easter Bunny photo sessions for 2020.

