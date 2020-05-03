Killdeer 3rd grade teachers surprise students with May Day gifts

Three third grade teachers at Killdeer Public School were missing their students and wanted to surprise them with May Day gift baskets.

Greta Pennington, Angela Weigum and Julee Gartner drove more than 250 miles to more than 50 students homes, handing cookies and treats to let kids know teachers are still thinking about them.

"Seeing the first kid come out of the door and was just, you know, all excited and then see them like jump up and down because they saw their teacher get off the bus...it brought tears to your eyes," said Killdeer Public School 3rd grade teacher, Angela Weigum.

Weigum says they called parents last week to the let them know about the surprise. If schools are still only online in the fall , she says they will probably give welcome back gift baskets.