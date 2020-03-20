Kids stay busy coloring and delivering pictures to nursing homes

Ask any parent of elementary aged kids, and they’ll likely tell you this has been a very challenging week, for them and for their kids. No school and no time with friends mean kids get bored quickly. One Dickinson mom has found a way for her daughter and niece to stay busy and brighten others’ lives, all while keeping their social distance.

Cousins Molly and Lucia Ellerkamp love using their crayons and markers.

“I’m coloring all the rainbow,” said five-year-old Lucia.

This week they’re creating pictures with a purpose.

“We’ve been coloring picture for the people at the nursing homes,” said 10-year-old Molly.

For Molly’s mom, Amanda, this is the perfect project.

“Art is something to keep them busy during the day when they’re looking for things to do,” explains Amanda.

It’s also a way for them to brighten someone else’s day.

“Because they might be living in fear of the coronavirus,” said Molly.

They have already delivered nearly 20 pictures to St. Benedict’s nursing home and they’ve got more ready to go…

“Doing it for something good is really fun,” Molly explains.

“We try and teach our kids to think about other people and that life isn’t just about you. This is a crummy situation, but we’re all in it together. It makes their day to do it and makes someone else’s day to get that picture. And really, that’s what it’s all about; taking care of each other,” says Amanda.

An important lesson these girls are learning one coloring page at a time.

The girls also decorated their front picture window with purple hearts. One Dickinson nursing home is taking residents out for drives, and they’re looking for purple hearts as part of a scavenger hunt. Molly and Lucia wanted to make sure the residents saw their hearts, so they plastered the window with them.