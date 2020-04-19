Kids impacted by COVID-19 money issues

Many people are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

Psychologists say financial problems can lead to fear and chronic anxiety.

Because of this, they say finances can impact your relationships.

When under stress, it can be more difficult for people to tolerate daily stressors in relationships with their children.

“Kids are remarkable intuitive. They may not completely understand what's happening with this pandemic or with financial constraints their parents may be experiencing. But, they are really good at understanding when mom and dad don't feel well,” says Clinical Psychologist Tara Feil.

Feil says kids don't have the capacity to regulate emotions without some help.

So, children tend to internalize their parents' feelings and stress when it comes to money problems.

This can cause a sense of insecurity within your children.

Feil says the best thing a parent can do right now is seek out supportive resources to make sure they can remain calm and stable during the pandemic