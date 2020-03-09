Kidder County first Vision Zero School in ND

Kidder County is the first Vision Zero School in North Dakota.

The program gives students an opportunity to be traffic safety advocates for their school.

Using this program, school staff and students will create a culture of personal responsibility in their school where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable and not tolerated.

The school will receive promotional materials featuring student leaders and will be featured on Vision Zero's website and social media channels.

Selected student leaders can also challenge their peers to participate in seat belt counts and driving distraction free challenges to further promote the message of traffic safety.

Kidder County has put their focus on distracted driving.

Jennifer Kallenbach, Kidder County student council advisor, said: "It's not uncommon for our students to be driving 20 to 30 miles to school each day. We're a small-knit community and we want to keep people safe. Our kids think they can make a positive impact on current drivers and our younger students."

Schools interested in participating in the Vision Zero School program should contact the NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager at 7013282598.

