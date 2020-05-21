Keystone XL Pipeline construction underway

The Canadian company building Keystone XL Pipeline has finished the first 1.2 mile long stretch that crosses the border into Montana.

TC Energy says it also began work on labor camps in Montana and South Dakota. However, Montana state leaders say TC Energy has not provided a coronavirus prevention plan for the camps, which will be necessary before anyone can move into them.

This development comes as presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday if elected, he would rescind the permits necessary for the pipeline to cross the Canadian border. The cancellation of permits would stop the project altogether. However, both of Montana’s senators spoke in support of continued construction.

“Completing the Keystone XL Pipeline is about creating jobs for hard working Montanans in our rural communities, and bringing tax revenues for Montana schools. We don’t need any more job-killing mandates coming out of Washington,” said Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

A statement from a spokesperson for Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) says the senator is in support of responsible development of the pipeline as long as it is made with American steel, is held to the highest possible safety and environmental standards, and includes robust consultation with tribes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.