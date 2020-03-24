Kenmare teachers welcome students back, from a distance

Kenmare teachers lined up to welcome students back to class Tuesday, but not in the way you would think.

Teachers traveled throughout Kenmare in their cars, greeting students while still practicing social distancing.

Students and teachers who have been out of class since last Monday were able to greet each other for the first time in weeks.

The parade was a "welcome back" of sorts to students who will begin distance learning on Wednesday.

Teachers say it's good to see their students in person--but from a safe distance, of course--as they prepare to switch to virtual learning.

"I'm excited. I did see some of them in the distance when they came to pick up their packets and stuff and it was nice to just see them, just get a wave and a smile just to know that they're doing well and we're doing well and that we all just wish we could be together," said Kara Keysor, Kenmare Kindergarten teacher.

Students picked up their supplies from the school over the past two days to begin distance learning Wednesday.