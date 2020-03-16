Kenmare school bond vote to go on as planned Tuesday

Students in Kenmare Public School District may have the next few days off, but for the administration, the work is just getting started.

The warning bell that usually tells Kenmare High Schools students to get to class on Monday was only heard by the administration.

Students across the state are out of class due to COVID-19, but nonetheless Kenmare High School is getting ready for a very important vote on Tuesday.

“We’re just voting on basically consolidating all the kids into one campus and adding another gym,” said Kenmare School Board President Blaine Huff.

School board members say they are doing what they can to make sure people stay healthy while voting.

“I know there's concerns about the coronavirus situation and we're currently not having school but we've taken all the precautions for having a vote,” said Huff.

“We’ll abide by the governors recommendations for the amount of people in the building at one time. We'll have hand sanitizer available, we'll bring rubber gloves. If need be, we'll continuously sanitize,” said Dr. Tim Godfrey, superintendent.

The vote will determine whether additions will be made to the school, adding classrooms for elementary students, and a new gym to bring the whole district to one campus.

The project is expected to cost more than $11 million to complete.

Administrators say this is the third time a vote has been brought to the public for approval. Both times the referendum failed by two percent or less.

Voting will take place at Kenmare Memorial Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.