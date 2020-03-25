Kenmare preps for virtual learning

Kenmare Public Schools are preparing for distance learning by giving students all the materials they will need.

The district is getting ready for distance learning by clearing out student belongings.

Faculty volunteers cleaned out student lockers last Friday, and bagged everything for pick up this week.

The items were brought to parents and students outside of the school on Monday and Tuesday, in preparation for distance learning set to begin on Wednesday.

Staff have been preparing for distance learning by getting connected with online sources like Google Classroom, Zoom and for real-time communicating, the Remind app.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Godfrey says the app will keep everyone, even parents, connected.

“Teachers will actually invite kids to join. They use their cell phone. Parents have access to it too, so then they can have direct conversations with their class at one time,” Godfrey said.

Science teacher Laura Mibeck says students at Kenmare already have access to computers, and they are already included in the curriculum. Those that don't were given a Chromebook with their other materials.

“Here in Kenmare we're one to one so all of our students already have access to computers. I mean, each student has their own individual computer that they bring to class when we physically can meet in the building,” Mibeck said.

Godfrey says the school district also reached out to RTC to ensure every student and teacher has internet access before online classes begin.

"As I find people that are in need of internet connection so that they can connect with our digital platforms, I have a running spreadsheet, I send it to one of them and then they get on it immediately,” Godfrey said.

Any belongings not picked up Tuesday will be delivered to students by bus drivers at a later time.