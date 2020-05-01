Kenmare keeping community fed during COVID-19 pandemic

The Kenmare Food Pantry and Backpack Program has expanded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Jane Kalmbach said the support from the community has been excellent.

"It means a lot to us. I think it shows that people do care whether they can physically help us or financially help us. It really takes all of us working together to be able to do everything that we're doing," said Kalmbach.

Kalmbach added that right before school let out they were assembling 58 bags per week. Since then, the pantry has assembled and distributed 389 backpack bags and 135 art bags this month. You can find out more on the Kenmare Food Pantry Facebook page.

Photo Courtesy: Kenmare Food Pantry