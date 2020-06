Ken Kitzman is running for office for the first time in this year's Minot Park Board election.

Kitzman retired as founder and president of the Minot Area Community Foundation, and says he now seeks to prevent tax increases and plan upgrades to Minot's aquatic facilities.

"We have a phenomenal system right now. We're going to have to address out aquatic issue in Minot. That's wearing out. We're going to have to prepare a plan for the future," said Kitzman.