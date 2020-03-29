Keeping leadership connected

The Governor and mayors from across the state were on a conference call this morning asking questions and sharing information on the current situation.

Among the issues they're looking into were how to keep first responders informed in the coronavirus era, and how to keep up with the bandwidth demands when distance learning begins on Monday. Also answering questions about why the state isn't going into lock-down.

"We can ask those questions get that flow back, and find out where we can best facilitate both the state working in cooperation with the cities, and getting those municipalities on one page so we're operating best for the citizens of North Dakota," said Mayor Steve Bakken, Bismarck.

The calls are being organized by the North Dakota League of Cities to try and keep leadership connected.