Kat Perkins to host virtual concert to benefit the hungry

Scranton native Kat Perkins, a semi-finalist on season six of "The Voice," will host a virtual concert to benefit the hungry.

The concert will be streamed Friday, April 10 beginning at 7 p.m. on the @katperkinsmusic Facebook page and the Great Plains Food Bank's Facebook page as well.

During the concert, fans will be able to interact with Perkins and make song requests through comments.

Donations will also be encouraged to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank during this difficult time for many children, seniors, and families in the state.

Great Plains Food Bank’s Jared Slinde said, “The longer this pandemic continues the more and more individuals are going to need to turn to the Great Plains Food Bank for needed food assistance, so you know it's a critical time for so many so we had the approach of what kind of unique way can we create some attention."

The Great Plains Food Bank officially kicked-off its COVID-19 concert series one-week ago with Blind Joe, a Fargo Native which brought in about $2,000 which is enough to provide 6,000 meals to those in need.