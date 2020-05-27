Karen Dunlap runs for Bismarck School Board

Bismarck School Board campaigns are underway and there are seven candidates running for two open seats.

Included in those seven is former vice president and president of Horizon Middle Schools Parent Advisory Committee Karen Dunlap.

Dunlap said she feels this is one more way she can get involved and partner with teachers, students, administrators and also represent parents.

She said she wants to evaluate distance learning and wants to makes sure the district learns what worked and what did not from this experience.

Dunlap said the building of new schools is important but she also wants to make sure the current schools are up to date with renovations and building expansion as well.

Dunlap wants to highlight the career academy more and make this option available to more students.

She also wants to increase school pick up and drop off safety by partnering with the Bismarck Police Department and city engineers to come with the safe ways to handle arrival and dismissal.

Dunlap said: "Not a shy person. I feel like that is something that's really important, is to be willing to be that person who will take what, you know another parent comes to me and has a concern for the school board, to be that voice for them and be willing to speak out and help."

Bismarck School Board election is June 9.

