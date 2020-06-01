Kama Hoovestol runs for reelection to the Mandan School Board

Mandan School Board campaigns are underway and there are four candidates running for three open seats.

Included in those four is former Mandan educator Kama Hoovestol.

Hoovestol said she is running again because she wants to continue to make great decisions that help students, faculty and members of the community.

She said the biggest issues facing the district are re-entry plans for students and teachers in the fall and growing enrollment.

Hoovestol said she wants to work with the governor and the district on ways students and faculty can return safely to their classroom settings.

She also said the district needs to build two schools an elementary school and a high school to address the overcrowding issue.

Hoovestol said: "I have actually worked in the Mandan Public Schools for a total of seven years prior to becoming a stay-at-home mom. Working in the district for those seven years brings a great aspect of an insider coming out and seeing how everything works in that direction."

Mandan Public School Board election takes place on June 9.

