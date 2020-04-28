Kalix continuing to collect PPE supplies in Minot

Kalix's PPE Drive has been underway for about three weeks now.

CEO Borgi Beeler says they've been able to add to their mask numbers, but other items are still in need.

"We're very grateful for every donation that we've received. There have been several people that have been very helpful. We have found places to buy surgical masks from. We're just waiting for them to arrive. Isolation gowns we can't even find anywhere to buy them. We're currently making our own, but it takes a while," Beeler said.

You can drop off any donations to the Kalix reception desk at 605 27th Street SE in Minot during their business hours of Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can also arrange for staff to come pick up donations from your door.

