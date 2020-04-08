Kalix calls for PPE donations

Kalix is asking community members to give personal protective equipment to their PPE Drive to help support people with COVID-19 and disabilities.

Items that are needed include surgical, hand-sewn, or N-95 masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizers, gowns, and 3D printing equipment.

"This is really the first time that we have intentionally gone after non-cash donations so that we have staff sufficiently protected as they are working with people that are ill. The tenants at our homes will benefit from that as well," said CEO Borgi Beeler.

You can drop off equipment at the Kalix reception desk at 605 27th Street Southeast in Minot during their normal business hours of Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

