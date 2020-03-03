KMOT's 2020 Have a Heart food drive wraps up

Our 17 annual KMOT "Have a Heart" food drive wrapped up last week, and Tuesday, the Homeless Coalition picked up the donations at our studio.

KMOT was one of more than 10 drop-off sites around town.

The annual food drive runs the entire month of February and will be divided among several food pantries in the community.

Donations ranged from non-perishable foods, to personal hygiene products, and even some household cleaning supplies.

Capt. John Woodard from the Salvation Army thanked to the community for the support.

“I want to thank the homeless coalition for what they're doing. And I also want to thank anyone that was involved in giving; all the volunteers, and people that are helping with this. We are eternally grateful for it,” said Woodard.

All of us at KMOT would like to thank everyone who gave back to the community this year.