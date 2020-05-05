KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network coverage in 2020

September will mark the 14th straight year that North Dakota State Football will be shown on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network.

The NBC Networks of Gray Television have secured the telecast rights to NDSU football in 2020.

Bison Athletic Director Matt Larsen says the combination of their team and our coverage is tough to beat.

NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen said: "I think return to normalcy is what everybody is looking for and certainly the relationship with NBC North Dakota and Gray Television; it's a known entity, and it's just continued to get better and better. I look back at least to the 5 1/2 years that I've been here, and the growth of Bison Nation and our fan base and it's because we're able to deliver Bison Football into people's homes all across the state of North Dakota and the region. And that's something people have become accustomed to and used to, so it's been a great relationship and something we're looking forward to next year."

Bison quarterback coach Randy Hedberg is from Parshall and he knows how big a deal it is to have statewide over-the-air coverage.

"There's a lot of people in the Western Side of the state of North Dakota and that's where I'm from the west side of the state. You know they don't get to go to a lot of game with tickets, travel whatever it is," said Hedberg. "They get to watch the Bison on TV and I think it's a good way for them see a lot of games and I think people like to watch the Bison on Saturdays."

The first Saturday that we will bring you the Bison is against Drake on September 12th. We will televise a total of nine games this fall with six at the Fargodome and three on the road.

The Valley Conference opener on Sept. 26 is in Cedar Falls against UNI and it should be a good one.

A couple of the biggies are at home. South Dakota State on Oct. 17 in the Dakota Marker match up and the University of North Dakota becomes a conference opponent again on Nov. 14.

