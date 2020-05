The citizens of Ward County will soon have a four-legged officer patrolling the streets.

Dep. Michael Miller chose Baxi, a Belgian Malinois, as his K9 partner, at a special kennel in Indiana this week.

The department made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Dep. Miller and Baxi will spend time bonding together before they begin the next step of their training.

Donations helped the department outfit a new vehicle as well to ensure the dog’s safety.