Juveniles involved in Minot stabbing

Minot Police say two juveniles were involved in a stabbing Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at Toad’s Ride and Shine gas station and car wash shortly after 1 p.m.

Investigators say they learned the suspect and victim were leaving the scene in the same vehicle, and managed to stop the vehicle.

Police say a 17-year-old suffered a small, non-life-threatening stab wound from a knife, and a 12-year-old was referred to juvenile court.

The two knew each other. Since the suspect is a juvenile no further details will be released.

