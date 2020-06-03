Justin Hammer seeks seat on Minot Park Board

Justin Hammer is on the ballot for Minot Park Board in this year's election.

Hammer graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2000 with a recreation and leisure services degree.

He's a former recreation superintendent in Williston, and now oversees facilities in real estate.

He wants the board to partner with local sports organizations, like the Minot Hockey Boosters, and also look to improve aquatic facilities compared to other cities.

"I'm constantly looking at my competition and what are they doing better than me. How can I improve on my end to be able to compete better? I think that's something that we need to be doing," said Hammer.

