Justin Ahmann running for Minot Public School Board

Your News Leaders continues our reporting on the candidates vying for this year's Minot Public School Board election with Justin Ahmann.

Ahmann said he is ready to bring a new perspective to the school board.

Some of his priorities include keeping class sizes small in elementary schools and expanding the junior high and high schools.

Ahmann has two kids in the Minot Public School system

He said the district motivated him and his wife to move back to the Magic City.

"We think they get a good education. They're worried about the security of the students and the staff. I just want to bring a new perspective to the board and bring some new ideas," said Ahmann.

Ahmann says he has experience as both a treasurer and board member on various charities in Minot.

