Jury trial scheduled for woman charged in connection to Minot murder suspect

The courts have scheduled a jury trial for a 30-year-old woman accused of helping a suspect in a Minot murder investigation evade authorities.

Prosecutors charged Sheridan Simms with hindering law enforcement and child neglect.

The criminal complaint indicates that investigators believe Simms helped 27-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., flee the area, following the killing of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in January.

Simms would stand trial Oct. 28, according to online records. She remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Cooper remains in custody in Wisconsin on a separate series of charges, after prosecutors there say he led U.S. Marshals on a pursuit through Milwaukee in April, causing a crash that took the lives of two other people.

The courts have already sentenced two other men in connection with Stephens’ death.

