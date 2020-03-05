Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of murder and child abuse in death of baby

A Burleigh County jury Thursday afternoon found Jose Rivera-Reiffel guilty of murder and child neglect.

The jury, consisting of eight women and four men, deliberated for three and a half hours before returning with their guilty verdict.

After three days, and 29 witnesses were called to the stand.

"On the charge of murder count one, we find the defendant guilty. On the charge of child abuse count two we find the defendant guilty," said Judge Gail Hagerty.

States attorney Julie Lawyer says witness testimony helped build a picture of the abuse Rivera-Rieffel's baby endured.

"When he was shaking or hitting her, that's what caused her death. No question. Every medical professional told you it was those injuries that led to her death," said Lawyer.

But the defense says there was insufficient evidence to prove Rivera-Rieffle caused harm to his child.

"They all said that they couldn't tell what caused the injury, or even by whom the injuries that caused. Or actually even when these injuries occurred," said Kent Morrow, public defender.

Doctors at Sanford Hospital testified the injuries were significant enough to consider her a 'do not resuscitate.'

"I asked for her to be considered a DNR status, in the event her heart did stop, there was really no point in attempting to resuscitate her, her severity was so far, that we would not have gotten good recovery on her at all," said Dr. Jagila Minso, Sanford Hospital.

Others added context to her injuries.

"The medical examiners told you Sora died as a result of delayed consequences of blunt force head trauma inflicted by assault of another and classified as homicide. There is no question the cause of her death were the injuries inflicted upon her during the child abuse," said Lawyer.

No witnesses took the stand for the defense, including Rivera-Rieffel.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be done.

That can take between six and eight weeks.

