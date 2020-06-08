Juneteenth Day celebration planned for Minot

After initially canceling freedom day due to COVID-19,organizers say Minot will have a Juneteenth celebration this year.

Juneteenth holds a special place in the hearts of many in the country.

“Slaves from all over the country had been freed, but Texas was still holding people in slavery; so June 19 is the day they were actually freed from slavery,” said organizer Pamela Jones.

Last year Minot celebrated the day at City Hall, but this year it was nearly canceled due to COVID-19.

“With the civil unrest and what happened to George Floyd we found that it was important that we not cancel Juneteenth this year, that we continue going so we could raise awareness,” said Felicia Perry an organizer of the event.

The celebration will begin at noon on June 19th at City Hall. It will include the raising of the Juneteenth flag, a peaceful march to Oak Park, words from the mayor and from Ernest Usher, who shared encouraging words at Floyd's memorial in Minot a few Sundays ago--this time he will speak on the importance of voting.

"We know we have an election coming in in November, and the point of this is not to tell people who to vote for. We want to make sure people are literate in how to read a ballot, how to understand what’s on the ballot, understand the candidates, and also understand the history if voting, and why it’s important for us especially as African Americans to take that vote seriously," said Usher.

This year's theme is united we stand divided we fall.

Working to bring unity to the community.

For more information on Minot's Juneteenth celebration visit the Minot Black Lives Matter Facebook page

