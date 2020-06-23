June mosquito spray over Minot canceled

The city of Minot has canceled plans to conduct an aerial spray to control mosquitoes this week, since state health officials are not conducting mosquito testing and instead redirecting resources to COVID-19 efforts.

The city said the sprays normally take place in conjunction with First District Health Unit and the North Dakota Department of Health, with First District sending mosquito traps to the state lab for analysis.

It’s uncertain at this time whether a spray planned for the second week of July will take place.

A team from Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio typically conducts the sprays in a C-130.

The city said the team may still conduct training flights over Minot this week, but will not spray for mosquitoes.

