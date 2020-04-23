Vote by Mail forJune 9 primary election

North Dakotans will be placing their vote in the June 9 primary election through the mail.

That was the announcement from the North Dakota Association of Counties Thursday, as all 53 counties have authorized Vote by Mail for the election as a measure to reduce the public’s risk of exposure to COVID-19.

All voters will receive an application in the mail from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office by May 11. What you’ll need to do is fill out the application and return it to your county auditor’s office in a postage-paid envelope. Once your information is verified, a ballot will then be sent to you.

And once your ballot is filled out, you can return it by mail or drop off the ballot in at a drop box location at your local county auditor’s office. Ballots will need to be returned to the county auditor by 4 PM on June 9.

Governor Doug Burgum signed an Executive Order on March 26, strongly encouraging counties to use Vote by Mail for the June 9 election, which suspends the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location.

