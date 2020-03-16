Grand Junction Grilled Subs in Bismarck, Mandan and Pizza Ranch in Dickinson offer free meals for kids

One local restaurant is offering free meals to kids this week while school is canceled.

In a Facebook post, Grand Junction Grilled Subs said they will offer free kids meals all week for kids in grades K-12. The free meals start Tuesday, March 17, and go until Sunday, March 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

No purchase is necessary. Dine-in, to go and express orders will all be free. Deliveries are not included in this free meal deal. Kids must be present to get a free meal.

There are two Grand Junction Grilled Subs restaurants in the Bismarck-Mandan area. They’re located at 4524 Memorial Highway, Suite 108 in Mandan and 4303 Ottawa St. in Bismarck.

Pizza Ranch in Dickinson is also providing free meals to kids in K-12 this week. On their Facebook page, the restaurant said they will be providing free kids meals for take out this week, March 16-20.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m to 6 p.m. Children must be present when picking up meals. No purchase is necessary; one meal will be provided per child during each meal period.

Gov. Doug Burgum has closed all schools across the state from March 16-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.