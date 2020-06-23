Judge sentences Bismarck man to 20 years for sex crimes against a minor

A federal judge sentenced 52-year-old Curtis McGarvey of Bismarck Tuesday to 20 years in prison for cyberstalking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

McGarvey pled guilty to recording a 16-year-old girl doing sexually explicit acts in order to distribute pictures and video of her.

Prosecutors say he also admitted to secretly recording her getting in and out of the shower and changing clothes.

McGarvey then used pictures from those recordings to harass the victim by sending them anonymously to others, including his own children.

