Judge declines bond reduction for shooting suspect

A Burleigh County judge declined a bond reduction for an 18-year-old involved in a shooting on April 24.

A bond was set at $500,000 on April 28 for Albert Crews, who is accused of being involved in a gang shooting on Burnt Boat Road.

On Tuesday, Crews’ attorney asked for bond to be reduced to $75,000.

State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer argued Crews has limited ties to the community and a history of juvenile offenses.

Albert Crews and Mason Schuh will appear as co-defendants on May 18 for a preliminary hearing.

