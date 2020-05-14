Josh Duhamel congratulates Minot State Class of 2020

Minot native and actor Josh Duhamel congratulated the class of 2020 at Minot State University in a special video posted to the school’s Facebook page Thursday.

Duhamel commends this year’s class on finishing their degrees and encourages them to be bold and take chances.

If there’s anything that I could impart, it’s that don’t be afraid to take risks, stay curious, you’re going to fall down once in a while, but you know what? Get back up and just keep trying again, and don’t be afraid to do things that you’re afraid of,” he said.

Duhamel attended Minot High School and then Minot State University. He played quarterback for the university’s football team, and graduated with his degree in 1996.

