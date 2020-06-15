John Zakian to stay in Minot

John Zakian, the Resilience Manager for the city of Minot, has done an about-face and will remain in Minot.

Zakian made the announcement at Monday's City Council meeting.

It was announced at a meeting earlier in June that Zakian was departing for a job in Texas.

Zakian said Monday he was too invested in Minot, and "no one has my experience."

In May of 2017 the city hired Zakian to oversee the use of the $74.3 million the city was awarded through Housing and Urban Development, as part of the National Disaster Resilience program. The money for the program must be used by Sept. 2022.

