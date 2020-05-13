John Salling recognized by the Amvets of North Dakota

It's a proud day for Your News Leader. Reporter John Salling was recognized by the Amvets of North Dakota for his story on military families.

Two weeks before Memorial Day, Salling was awarded the Commander's Certificate of Excellence for his story on Gold Star Families receiving never-too-late recognition. Veteran's communities around the country reached out to the Amvets following the piece, to both commend the story and ask how they could do the same for their families.

KFYR-TV was awarded a similar certificate for the daily broadcast of the National Anthem.

We are very proud of John!

