Joel Brown runs for McKenzie County Commission

There are 14 people running for seats on the McKenzie County Commission.

Joel Brown is one of those candidates. He’s is a fifth generation McKenzie County resident, and says his current position as president of the McKenzie County Job Development Authority gives him insight into what the area’s major challenges and needs are.

Brown said: “Even as we’re going through difficult times in the short-term, I think that we’ve got a really tremendous opportunity to build something in McKenzie County that will last for generations to come. Really I want to create a scenario where my kids are going to have an easy time living in McKenzie County.”

Brown says he has a good understanding of the energy industry, something that’s very important to the county, and he wants to help diversify the economy.

