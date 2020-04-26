Job Service looks into fixing phone line issues

North Dakota Job Service has been struggling as the state nears 62 thousand unemployment claims since March 16th.

Averaging about 3 thousand calls a day created technical issues for job service at first.

Some callers reported getting kicked off of the phone line after long periods of holding.

“Calls would be coming in, they'd get answered, then some people would be on the waiting queue and for some reason they were just dropped off. I mean they can try again to get on, then they get out of line and start over again,” says ND Workforce Safety Director Bryan Klipfel.

Klipfel says adding staff and getting people's benefits rolled out should level out call center issues.

However, he suggests people check their website first, as they've experienced no issues online.