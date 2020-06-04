Jim Rostad looks to keep spot on Minot Public School Board

Minot Public School Board member Jim Rostad is running for re-election this year.

Rosatad has served on the school board for 20 years, and has overseen a number of Minot school projects.

He said that he is most proud of the work he has done to get schools re built after the 2011 Souris River flood.

Rostad said the issue he most looks forward to tackling if re-elected is school overcrowding.

Rostad also said he is passionate about helping create a thriving learning environment for students.

"I've always believed in public education and my passion has always been concern for the kids and our students along with staff," said Rostad.

The election is June 9.

Remember, all voting this year is done by mail.

