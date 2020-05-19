Jim Hill Middle School prepares for summer sessions amid COVID-19

Wednesday is the last day for Minot Public School students, but the faculty said they are already making plans for summer school.

Leadership at Jim Hill Middle School said this year's summer session will look a little different due to COVID-19.

Principal Mike Arlien said the school is taking safety precautions as they prepare for summer classes.

"We're are going to offer an A and a B alternate days," said Arlien.

Other safety measures include cutting the required number of contact days in half and allowing teachers to rotate classes instead of students.

"Teachers will rotate so that we don't have students crossing paths as much, eliminating that cross-contamination," said Arlien.

Principal Arlien said roughly 100 students attend summer school each year to get their grades up.

"Maybe the long-distance learning didn't go well for them or didn't work for them. So this summer will be really super important to get them caught up on those skills and help set them up for success when we start back in the fall," said Arlien.

Arlien said the summer will give staff a gauge to see how to safely conduct classes for the fall semester.

