Jensen named next BSC president

Dr. Douglas Jensen has been named the next president of Bismarck State College.

Jensen received unanimous support from the State Board of Higher Education. He served as the president and CEO of Rock Valley College in Rockford, IL, since 2016.

As the state prepares for eventual budget shortfalls, Jensen oversaw a $1.6 million budget deficit in 2017 where he says they were able to find a balanced budget by the end of the year.

Jensen was selected over Laramie County Community College V.P of Academic Affairs and Special Assistant to the President Dr. Clark Harris and Dean of Health and Public Safety for South Piedmont Community College Dr. Philip Klein.

Jensen will take over after BSC President Larry Skogen retires this summer.

